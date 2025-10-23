AM NewsBrief: Oct. 23, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
- USDA Farm Service Offices Reopen, Resume Core Services During Shutdown
- Oklahoma Head Start Centers Face Funding Loss From Shutdown
- Oklahoma Lawmaker Pay Frozen for Now, Could Be Revisited in November
- Jindal Poly Films to Close Shawnee Plant
