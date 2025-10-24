AM NewsBrief: Oct. 24, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.
- Farm Groups Push Back on Trump Plan to Import Argentinian Beef
- Stitt Sues Legislative Leaders Over Expansion of Rehabilitation Commission
- Interim Study Held On Sports Betting in Oklahoma
- Choctaw Film Festival Launches This Weekend in Southeast Oklahoma
