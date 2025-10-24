© 2025 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Oct. 24, 2025

Published October 24, 2025 at 5:27 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

  • Farm Groups Push Back on Trump Plan to Import Argentinian Beef
  • Stitt Sues Legislative Leaders Over Expansion of Rehabilitation Commission
  • Interim Study Held On Sports Betting in Oklahoma
  • Choctaw Film Festival Launches This Weekend in Southeast Oklahoma

_________________

KGOU AM NewsBrief
