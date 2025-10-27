AM NewsBrief: Oct. 27, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
- As Shutdown Continues, Tribes Prepare to Feed Oklahomans Facing Loss of SNAP Benefits
- Oklahoma City Democrat Stripped of Committee Assignments Amid Probe
- Oklahoma Attorney General Attacks Managed Medicaid in Letter to OHCA Director
- State Biologists Prioritize Invertebrates in Updated Oklahoma Conservation Plan
