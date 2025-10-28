AM NewsBrief: Oct. 28, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
- Governor Announces Homeless Encampment Sweep Operation in Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma State Testing to ‘Proceed As Normal’ in Public Schools
- With Federal Funds Set to Expire, The Future of Oklahoma's 988 Lifeline Remains Uncertain
- New Oklahoma Laws To Go In Effect Nov. 1
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.