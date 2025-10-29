AM NewsBrief: Oct. 29, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
- State Troopers Clear Homeless Encampments in Oklahoma City As Operation SAFE Expands
- SNAP Benefits Could End Saturday, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands of Oklahomans Without Food Assistance
- Federal Credit Unions in Oklahoma Offer Relief For Federal Workers Without jobs, Pay
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Celebrates New Hospital Price Transparency Law
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.