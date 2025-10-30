AM NewsBrief: Oct. 30, 2025

Gov. Stitt Calls on Congress to Act as SNAP Benefits Near Shutdown Cutoff

Cherokee Nation Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Anticipated SNAP Pause

Petition Underway for State Question 836 to Create Open Primaries in Oklahoma

Report: Enrollment At Oklahoma Colleges Is Up

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

