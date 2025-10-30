AM NewsBrief: Oct. 30, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
- Gov. Stitt Calls on Congress to Act as SNAP Benefits Near Shutdown Cutoff
- Cherokee Nation Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Anticipated SNAP Pause
- Petition Underway for State Question 836 to Create Open Primaries in Oklahoma
- Report: Enrollment At Oklahoma Colleges Is Up
_________________
