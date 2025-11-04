AM NewsBrief: Nov. 4, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.
- State Lawmakers Dedicate $7 Million to Help Feed Oklahomans Losing SNAP Benefits
- OTA Budget Meeting Set For Tuesday
- Two More Sets of Remains Exhumed in Tulsa’s Ongoing Search for 1921 Race Massacre Victims
- Coweta Residents Hear Plans for Massive Proposed Data Center as City Weighs Zoning Approval
