AM NewsBrief: Nov. 4, 2025

State Lawmakers Dedicate $7 Million to Help Feed Oklahomans Losing SNAP Benefits

OTA Budget Meeting Set For Tuesday

Two More Sets of Remains Exhumed in Tulsa’s Ongoing Search for 1921 Race Massacre Victims

Coweta Residents Hear Plans for Massive Proposed Data Center as City Weighs Zoning Approval

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

