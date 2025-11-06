AM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.
- Oklahoma Directs $7 Million in Emergency Aid to Food Banks
- Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Recommends Clemency For Tremane Wood
- Oklahoma Recreational Marijuana Ballot Effort Falls Short
- Tulsa Mayor Pushes For Vote on City Sales Tax Increase
