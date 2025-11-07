AM NewsBrief: Nov. 7, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.
- Challenge Filed Against Federal Judge's Ruling On Tuition Policy For Students Without Legal Immigration Status
- Oklahoma AG Launches Task Force to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Crisis
- Oklahoma City, Tulsa Offer Temporary Utility Relief Amid Government Shutdown
- Oklahoma Corporation Commission Delays Vote On Contested OG&E Rate Hike
