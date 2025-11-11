AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.
- As Congress Moves Toward Reopening the Government, Oklahomans' Demand For Food Assistance Continues
- Oklahoma City Lawmaker Plans to Resign to Lead Labor Group
- Oklahoma Honors Kiowa Code Talkers in Veterans Day Induction
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.