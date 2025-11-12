AM NewsBrief: Nov. 12, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
- Family of Man on Oklahoma's Death Row Asks Gov. Kevin Stitt for Clemency
- Oklahoma Weighs Faith-Based Online Charter
- VA Takes Ownership of Tulsa’s New Veterans Hospital
- Regents Approve OU Stadium Upgrades
_________________
