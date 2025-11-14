AM NewsBrief: Nov. 14, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.
- Hours After Last Second Clemency, Tremane Wood Found Unresponsive in Cell
- Oklahoma SNAP Recipients to Receive Full November Benefits
- Stitt Appoints Special Prosecutor for Indigenous Oklahoma Hunters Without State Licenses
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Pauses Requiring Providers to Disclose Abortion-Related Activities
