KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 17, 2025

Published November 17, 2025 at 5:09 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

  • State Lawmakers Consider Options For Protecting Oklahomans From Future Interruptions In Food Assistance Benefits
  • Muscogee Nation Declares Emergency to Protect Endangered Euchee and Muscogee Languages
  • Tulsa Officials Create Health Coalition to Coordinate Care and Improve Outcomes

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media.

