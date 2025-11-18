AM NewsBrief: Nov. 18, 2025

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Caught in Crossfire Over Tribal Hunting, Fishing Licenses

Oklahoma Faces Nearly $1 Million Fine Over Delays in Court-Ordered Mental Health Fixes

As Hyperscale Data Centers Eye Oklahoma, Cities Explore Ways to Curb Water Use

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Conducts Immigration Sweep Near Texas Border

