AM NewsBrief: Nov. 18, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.
- Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Caught in Crossfire Over Tribal Hunting, Fishing Licenses
- Oklahoma Faces Nearly $1 Million Fine Over Delays in Court-Ordered Mental Health Fixes
- As Hyperscale Data Centers Eye Oklahoma, Cities Explore Ways to Curb Water Use
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Conducts Immigration Sweep Near Texas Border
