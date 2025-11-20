AM NewsBrief: Nov. 20, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.
- Three Tribes Sue Governor, Oklahoma Wildlife Officials In Hunting License Fight
- Oklahoma Mother Seeks New Sentence Under Survivors’ Act
- Rogers County Board Rejects PSO Rezoning Request for Energy Project
