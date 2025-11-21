AM NewsBrief: Nov. 21, 2025

Oklahoma Agency Agrees to Buy Land in SW Oklahoma City For Mental Health Hospital

Oklahoman Elected National FFA President

Oklahoma Cities Prepare for Data Center Growth, And The Risks That May Follow

I-35 Project Wraps Up Ahead of Schedule

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.