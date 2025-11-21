AM NewsBrief: Nov. 21, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
- Oklahoma Agency Agrees to Buy Land in SW Oklahoma City For Mental Health Hospital
- Oklahoman Elected National FFA President
- Oklahoma Cities Prepare for Data Center Growth, And The Risks That May Follow
- I-35 Project Wraps Up Ahead of Schedule
