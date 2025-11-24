AM NewsBrief: Nov. 24, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.
- The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Selects Outside Legal Representation in Dispute with Tribal Nations Over Hunting Rights.
- Survey Says Ag-Producing States Benefit from Livestock.
- Initiative Petition to End Property Taxes Filed
