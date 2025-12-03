AM NewsBrief: Dec. 3, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
- Oklahoma Nonprofits Receive Millions To Serve People Experiencing Homelessness
- Oklahoma Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Reject Tribal Tax Case
- Oklahoma To Send National Guard Troops to D.C.
- Icy Road Conditions Possible Thursday
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.