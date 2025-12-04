AM NewsBrief: Dec. 4, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.
- Six-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By School Bus
- OG&E Asks Corporation Commissioner To Recuse Himself in Rate Case
- Cherokee Nation Reclaims Historic Cemetery Tied to Trail of Tears Survivors
- Norman City Council Considers Adding Three New Positions With Opioid Settlement Funds
