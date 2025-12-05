AM NewsBrief: Dec. 5, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.
- Oklahoma Utility Regulator Declines to Recuse Himself From OG&E Case, Denies Bias Claim
- Tyson Says It Won’t Sign New Grower Contracts Without Concessions From Oklahoma
- New Report Finds Indigenous People Disproportionately Affected by Gun Violence
- Epic Charter School Hires New Superintendent from OKCPS
