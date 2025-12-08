© 2025 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Dec. 8, 2025

Published December 8, 2025 at 5:37 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

  • OU Students March in Support of Suspended Instructor
  • Oklahoma Board of Regents Slashing Degree Programs
  • Historic Okmulgee American Legion Post Recognized Nationally for Black Veterans
  • Oklahoma Sooners Earn First Home College Football Playoff Game, Set to Face Alabama

_________________

