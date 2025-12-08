AM NewsBrief: Dec. 8, 2025

OU Students March in Support of Suspended Instructor

Oklahoma Board of Regents Slashing Degree Programs

Historic Okmulgee American Legion Post Recognized Nationally for Black Veterans

Oklahoma Sooners Earn First Home College Football Playoff Game, Set to Face Alabama

