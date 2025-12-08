AM NewsBrief: Dec. 8, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.
- OU Students March in Support of Suspended Instructor
- Oklahoma Board of Regents Slashing Degree Programs
- Historic Okmulgee American Legion Post Recognized Nationally for Black Veterans
- Oklahoma Sooners Earn First Home College Football Playoff Game, Set to Face Alabama
