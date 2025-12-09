AM NewsBrief: Dec. 9, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.
- Oklahoma Co. Moves Forward on Behavioral Care Center as Jail Funding Remains Uncertain
- Primary Election To Fill Vacant Oklahoma House Seat
- Expiring ACA Tax Credits Could Raise Insurance Costs for Hundreds of Thousands in Oklahoma
- OU Plans For College Playoff Game Next Week
