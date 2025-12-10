AM NewsBrief: Dec. 10, 2025

Muscogee Nation Moves to Grant Citizenship to Freedmen Following Court Order

City of Tulsa Opposes Arkansas Wastewater Plant Expansion Over Drinking Water Concerns

Norman Public Schools Cancels Class For Playoff Game

State Offers Grants Up to $2,500 for Oklahoma Students’ Environmental Projects

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.