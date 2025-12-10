© 2025 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Dec. 10, 2025

Published December 10, 2025 at 5:02 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

  • Muscogee Nation Moves to Grant Citizenship to Freedmen Following Court Order
  • City of Tulsa Opposes Arkansas Wastewater Plant Expansion Over Drinking Water Concerns
  • Norman Public Schools Cancels Class For Playoff Game
  • State Offers Grants Up to $2,500 for Oklahoma Students’ Environmental Projects

_________________

