AM NewsBrief: Dec. 12, 2025
- Oklahoma City Black Lives Matter Leader Indicted on Embezzlement, Money Laundering Charges
- Audit of Western Heights Schools Finds Millions Wasted on Legal Fees, Superintendent Costs
- Oklahoma Utility Regulators Decline to Reconsider OG&E’s Latest Case
- Oklahoma Oak Trees Drop Extra Acorns in Heavy Masting Year
