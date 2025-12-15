AM NewsBrief: Dec. 15, 2025

Oklahoma Child Care Group Sues DHS Over Cuts to Subsidies For School-Age Children

Thousands of Oklahoma Voters Asked to Update Registration Address

Oklahoma Transportation Commission Approves $85M U.S. 81 Bypass Project in Chickasha

Historic Glancy Motor Hotel Sign to Be Restored at Oklahoma Route 66 Museum

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

