AM NewsBrief: Dec. 15, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
- Oklahoma Child Care Group Sues DHS Over Cuts to Subsidies For School-Age Children
- Thousands of Oklahoma Voters Asked to Update Registration Address
- Oklahoma Transportation Commission Approves $85M U.S. 81 Bypass Project in Chickasha
- Historic Glancy Motor Hotel Sign to Be Restored at Oklahoma Route 66 Museum
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.