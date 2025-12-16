© 2025 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Dec. 16, 2025

Published December 16, 2025 at 5:25 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

  • Local Jails Drive About Half of Oklahoma’s Immigration Arrests
  • Demolition Complete On Former Cox Convention Center
  • Greenwood Cultural Center to Close For Months-Long Renovation
  • El Reno Awarded New Route 66 Grant For Downtown Gateway Project

KGOU AM NewsBrief
