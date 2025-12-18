AM NewsBrief: Dec. 18, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.
- Glitches Hit Oklahoma Medical Marijuana License Renewal Portal
- Gov. Stitt Names New OMES Director
- Norman City Council Reviews Design Plans For Proposed Homeless Shelter
- Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers Can Earn Thousands For Soil Conservation
