AM NewsBrief: Dec. 19, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.
- Oklahoma Approves Thousands of Emergency Teaching Certificates Amid Teacher Shortage
- Oklahoma Explores Privatizing Four State Mental Health Clinics
- Oklahoma AG Says Tribal Members Can Hunt on Reservation Land Without State License
- Wildfire Danger Returns To Oklahoma
_________________
