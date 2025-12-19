AM NewsBrief: Dec. 19, 2025

Oklahoma Approves Thousands of Emergency Teaching Certificates Amid Teacher Shortage

Oklahoma Explores Privatizing Four State Mental Health Clinics

Oklahoma AG Says Tribal Members Can Hunt on Reservation Land Without State License

Wildfire Danger Returns To Oklahoma

