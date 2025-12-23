AM NewsBrief: Dec. 23, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025.
- OU Graduate Teaching Assistant Removed from Teaching After Religious Discrimination Claim
- State Lawmakers Look To Replicate Mississippi's Literacy Program
- Emerald Ash Borer Detected at Chickasaw National Recreation Area
