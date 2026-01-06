AM NewsBrief: Jan. 6, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.
- AAUP Demands Answers, Safeguards From OU After Bible-Based Essay Debacle
- New State Law Aims To Simplify Election Calendar And Boost Voter Participation
- Kendrick Simpson First Scheduled Execution in Oklahoma in 2026
- Oklahoma Overtakes Florida As New Lightning Capitol
