AM NewsBrief: Jan. 7, 2026

Oklahoma Senators Call For Clemency For Death Row Inmate

Oklahoma Health Department Refuses To Share County-Level Measles Data

Cherokee Nation Leaders Consider $30 Million Nursing School Campus in Northeast Oklahoma

Oklahoma Opens Applications For Winter Utility Bill Assistance

_________________

