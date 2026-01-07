AM NewsBrief: Jan. 7, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.
- Oklahoma Senators Call For Clemency For Death Row Inmate
- Oklahoma Health Department Refuses To Share County-Level Measles Data
- Cherokee Nation Leaders Consider $30 Million Nursing School Campus in Northeast Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Opens Applications For Winter Utility Bill Assistance
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.