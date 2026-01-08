AM NewsBrief: Jan. 8, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026
- Oklahoma Delegation Voices Support After Trump’s Military Capture of Venezuela’s Maduro
- Final USDA Report Shows Oklahoma Ranks 6th in Food Insecurity
- Muscogee Nation Sues State Officials Over Tribal Hunting, Fishing Rights
- Oversized Truck Damages 6 Turnpike Bridges, Repairs Near $500,000
