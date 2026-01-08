AM NewsBrief: Jan. 8, 2026

Oklahoma Delegation Voices Support After Trump’s Military Capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

Final USDA Report Shows Oklahoma Ranks 6th in Food Insecurity

Muscogee Nation Sues State Officials Over Tribal Hunting, Fishing Rights

Oversized Truck Damages 6 Turnpike Bridges, Repairs Near $500,000

