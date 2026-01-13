© 2026 KGOU
AM NewsBrief: Jan. 13, 2026

Published January 13, 2026 at 5:01 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

  • Report Finds Financial Mismanagement, Leadership Failures at Epic Charter Schools
  • Voters Decide GOP Nominee in Oklahoma House District 35 Runoff
  • Oklahoma Highway Patrol Seeks $25 Million For Trooper Training
  • Oklahoma City Ceremony Honors People Who Died While Experiencing Homelessness

