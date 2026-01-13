AM NewsBrief: Jan. 13, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.
- Report Finds Financial Mismanagement, Leadership Failures at Epic Charter Schools
- Voters Decide GOP Nominee in Oklahoma House District 35 Runoff
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Seeks $25 Million For Trooper Training
- Oklahoma City Ceremony Honors People Who Died While Experiencing Homelessness
