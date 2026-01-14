AM NewsBrief: Jan. 14, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
- Graffiti With Threats, Hateful Messages Found at Oklahoma Capitol
- Gov. Stitt’s Lawsuit Against ClassWallet For Allegedly Mismanaging COVID Funds Dismissed
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Changing TSET Board
- Freed Death Row Inmate Urges Parole Board To Help His Brother
