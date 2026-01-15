AM NewsBrief: Jan. 15, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.
- Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Kendrick Simpson Denied Clemency
- State Of Oklahoma Reaches Settlement With Company In Poultry Pollution Lawsuit
- Choctaw Nation Leaders Reject Possibility of ICE Detention Facility in Durant
- TSET Allocates Money to Increase Doctor Residencies, Cancer Treatment Access in Oklahoma
