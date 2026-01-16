AM NewsBrief: Jan. 16, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.
- Strong Winds, Low Humidity Increase Wildfire Danger Across Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Tribes Reel After Quick Reversal To Federal Mental Health Cuts
- Oklahoma Senate Education Leadership Unveils Teacher Retention Plan
- Islamic Society to Challenge Broken Arrow’s Rejection of Proposed Mosque
