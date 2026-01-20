AM NewsBrief: Jan. 20, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
- Oklahoma Tribes Warn Citizens To Carry ID Amid Reports of ICE Detentions
- Thousands of Bills Filed As Oklahoma Lawmakers Set Priorities For 2026 Session
- Report: Oklahoma City's Devon Energy In Merger Talks With Houston's Coterra Energy
- OU Trial Finds Proton Therapy Boosts Survival, Reduces Side Effects For Head, Neck Cancer Patients
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.