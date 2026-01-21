© 2026 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Jan. 21, 2026

Published January 21, 2026 at 5:25 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

  • DHS Plans New ICE Detention Processing Facility in Southwest Oklahoma City
  • Oklahoma Utility Companies Preparing For Extreme Weather
  • Oklahoma Lawmakers to Consider Changes to Voting Rules This Session
  • Central Oklahoma Stormwater Alliance Announces Annual Rain Barrel Sale

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

