AM NewsBrief: Jan. 21, 2026

DHS Plans New ICE Detention Processing Facility in Southwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Utility Companies Preparing For Extreme Weather

Oklahoma Lawmakers to Consider Changes to Voting Rules This Session

Central Oklahoma Stormwater Alliance Announces Annual Rain Barrel Sale

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

