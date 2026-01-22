AM NewsBrief: Jan. 22, 2026

Oklahoma County Commissioners Reject Proposal for Jail Sales Tax Vote

Oklahoma's Power Grid Operator Plans To Expediate Connection For Certain Data Centers

Proposed Oklahoma Bill Would Protect Racetracks From Noise-Related Lawsuits

McCloud Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Federal Agents

