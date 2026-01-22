AM NewsBrief: Jan. 22, 2026
- Oklahoma County Commissioners Reject Proposal for Jail Sales Tax Vote
- Oklahoma's Power Grid Operator Plans To Expediate Connection For Certain Data Centers
- Proposed Oklahoma Bill Would Protect Racetracks From Noise-Related Lawsuits
- McCloud Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Federal Agents
