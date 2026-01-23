AM NewsBrief: Jan. 23, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
- Oklahomans Prepare For Winter Storm Fern
- Oklahoma Education Leadership Boots Walters’ U.S. Naturalization Test Requirement For Teachers
- Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Pulls Endorsement of AG Drummond, Ends All Political Endorsements
- Oklahoma Lawmakers File Bills on Maternal, Reproductive Health Care
