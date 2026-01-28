AM NewsBrief: Jan. 28, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
- Oklahoma City Residents Voice Concerns About Proposed ICE Facility
- Federal Funding Law Includes Money for Oklahoma Weather, Climate Institutions
- Volunteers Conduct Annual Count of People Experiencing Homelessness
- Lawmakers File Dozens of Food and Agriculture Bills for Oklahoma Session
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.