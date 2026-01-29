AM NewsBrief: Jan. 29, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.
- Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Ajay Pittman Pleads Guilty To Forgery, Resigns
- Jail Conditions, Police Conduct: Bills to Watch For As Oklahoma Starts New Legislative Session
- Indigenous Groups Urge Tribal Citizens to Know Their Rights During ICE Encounters
- OU Introduces Roger Denny as New Athletics Director
