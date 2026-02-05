AM NewsBrief: Feb. 5, 2026

Controversial Requirements Absent in Oklahoma's New Academic Standards

Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill Protecting Worshippers from Disruptive Protesters

Oklahoma Lawsuit Targets Gas Marketers Over Winter Storm Uri Price Hikes

19 Charged in Oklahoma Marijuana Licensing Fraud Scheme Worth $1.5 Billion

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.