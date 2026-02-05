AM NewsBrief: Feb. 5, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.
- Controversial Requirements Absent in Oklahoma's New Academic Standards
- Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill Protecting Worshippers from Disruptive Protesters
- Oklahoma Lawsuit Targets Gas Marketers Over Winter Storm Uri Price Hikes
- 19 Charged in Oklahoma Marijuana Licensing Fraud Scheme Worth $1.5 Billion
