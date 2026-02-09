AM NewsBrief: Feb. 9, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Feb. 9, 2026
- Senate Bill Seeks $50 Million to Tackle Oklahoma’s Water Infrastructure Needs
- INTEGRIS Health, UnitedHealthcare Reach 30-Day Extension as Contract Talks Continue
- Former Caddo Nation Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
- ODOT Spent Nearly $8 Million on Winter Storm Response
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.