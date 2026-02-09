© 2026 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Feb. 9, 2026

Published February 9, 2026 at 5:07 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Feb. 9, 2026

  • Senate Bill Seeks $50 Million to Tackle Oklahoma’s Water Infrastructure Needs
  • INTEGRIS Health, UnitedHealthcare Reach 30-Day Extension as Contract Talks Continue
  • Former Caddo Nation Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
  • ODOT Spent Nearly $8 Million on Winter Storm Response

