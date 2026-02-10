AM NewsBrief: Feb. 10, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.
- Statewide Charter Board Rejects Proposed Jewish Virtual School in Oklahoma
- Expand Energy To Move Headquarters To Houston
- Nearly One-Fifth of Oklahoma’s USDA Workforce Left Jobs Last Year
- Voters Head to Polls Across 60 Oklahoma Counties for Local Elections
