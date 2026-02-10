© 2026 KGOU
AM NewsBrief: Feb. 10, 2026

Published February 10, 2026 at 5:08 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

  • Statewide Charter Board Rejects Proposed Jewish Virtual School in Oklahoma
  • Expand Energy To Move Headquarters To Houston
  • Nearly One-Fifth of Oklahoma’s USDA Workforce Left Jobs Last Year
  • Voters Head to Polls Across 60 Oklahoma Counties for Local Elections

