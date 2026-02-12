© 2026 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Feb. 12, 2026

Published February 12, 2026 at 5:12 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

  • Oklahoma Schedules First Execution of 2026 for Kendrick Antonio Simpson
  • Stitt, Trump Clash Over White House Governors’ Summit Invitations
  • Oklahoma Becomes First State to Join National Foster Care Initiative
  • Foreign Ownership of Oklahoma Land Rises Slightly in 2024

