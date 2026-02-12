AM NewsBrief: Feb. 12, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.
- Oklahoma Schedules First Execution of 2026 for Kendrick Antonio Simpson
- Stitt, Trump Clash Over White House Governors’ Summit Invitations
- Oklahoma Becomes First State to Join National Foster Care Initiative
- Foreign Ownership of Oklahoma Land Rises Slightly in 2024
