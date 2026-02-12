AM NewsBrief: Feb. 12, 2026

Oklahoma Schedules First Execution of 2026 for Kendrick Antonio Simpson

Stitt, Trump Clash Over White House Governors’ Summit Invitations

Oklahoma Becomes First State to Join National Foster Care Initiative

Foreign Ownership of Oklahoma Land Rises Slightly in 2024

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.