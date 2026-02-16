AM NewsBrief: Feb. 16, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.
- Oklahoma Democrats Advance Agenda as Budget Concerns Loom in Second Week of Session
- Oklahoma Bill Protecting Minors in Monetized Online Content Advances
- Oklahoma Students Stage Walkouts to Protest ICE Actions, Lawmakers Call for Investigation
- New SNAP Restrictions Now In Effect
