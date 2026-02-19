AM NewsBrief: Feb. 19, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
- Wildfires Scorch 150,000 Acres in Northwestern Oklahoma
- Mustang Public Schools Suspends Students For ICE Walkout
- Bill Would Let Out-of-State Groups Access Oklahoma Choosing Childbirth Funds
- Senate Committee Approves Pay Raise For Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board
