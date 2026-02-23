AM NewsBrief: Feb. 23, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
- Oklahoma lawmakers advanced a bill that would create an income tax deduction for members of this community-based option to cover medical expenses
- Oklahoma lawmakers consider bill to help ensure farm equipment can be fixed independently
- Work starts on John Kilpatrick Turnpike widening project near Wilshire Blvd.
