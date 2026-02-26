AM NewsBrief: Feb. 26, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.
- Oklahoma Allocates $16 Million in Emergency Funds to Help Farmers After Wildfires
- Tulsa Volunteers Deliver Supplies to Firefighters and Families Affected by Wildfires
- Bill Advances to Let Oklahoma Farmers Sell Unpasteurized Milk to Public
- Extended Moratorium On Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Business Licenses Approved by House
