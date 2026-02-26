© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Feb. 26, 2026

Published February 26, 2026 at 5:19 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

  • Oklahoma Allocates $16 Million in Emergency Funds to Help Farmers After Wildfires
  • Tulsa Volunteers Deliver Supplies to Firefighters and Families Affected by Wildfires
  • Bill Advances to Let Oklahoma Farmers Sell Unpasteurized Milk to Public
  • Extended Moratorium On Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Business Licenses Approved by House

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

KGOU AM NewsBrief
Stay Connected